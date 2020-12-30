This Charlotte shelter is nearing a 90% save rate

A 90% save rate will designate it as a “no-kill” community for the very first time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is on the cusp of a historical moment as it closes in on a 90% save rate for animals processed through the shelter.

A special campaign, “900 Countdown”, which started back in November, has encouraged adoptions of 900 animals to assist in reaching the 90% goal. Currently, about 133 adoptions are needed to reach the 900.

Also included in that magic 90% are lost animals that are returned home and animals transferred to rescue partners as these are also positive outcomes.

A local public figure has announced that she plans to camp out at the shelter to encourage anyone in the Charlotte community who has been considering adding a pet to their family to come down and adopt. Kristen Hampton of Kristen Hampton Good News will begin her campout Wednesday afternoon at around 2 p.m. and will stay through the night and until closing at 7 p.m. on Thursday.