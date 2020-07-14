Charlotte summer camp ensures kids who are visually impaired have the best experience amid pandemic

Research shows 3% of students nationwide have a visual impairment under 18 years of age.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This summer S.E.E. Charlotte wants to make sure kids who are visually impaired have the best experience amid the pandemic.

The non-profit is partnering with the YMCA at Lake Norman so its kids can interact with other children who do not have visual impairments through exercises, activities and games.

“Experience our lakefront with our new nautilus, canoe rides, boat rides, general camp activities and just spending time with other children," said Matt Fitzwater/YMCA Lake Norman Executive Director

Research shows 3% of students nationwide have a visual impairment under 18 years of age.

In Mecklenburg County alone, nearly 7,500 kids under 18 are blind or visually impaired.

“This is by far the biggest program, they have the biggest amount of kids in Mecklenburg county with visual impairments compared to other counties," said Alli Romero/S.E.E Charlotte Youth Program Director

The free summer camp is targeting rising 3rd through 7th graders who have visual impairments, are totally blind or use a cane or not.

The goal of the program is to create an environment where they feel empowered.

“So they can push themselves to see what they can do individually,” Romero said.

As for safety measures?

“Campers are in groups of ten and they stay with that group throughout the day and when they leave a space that space is disinfected before another group arrives," explained Matt Fitzwater/YMCA Lake Norman Executive Director

Camp organizers said kids will only be around a max of three adults a day.