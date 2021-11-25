Three generations run in the Charlotte Turkey Trot

He's 77 years old but wants to create a new tradition with his son and grandson: running the 5k every Thanksgiving.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Turkey Trot is back in full swing this year.

Last year, runners did it virtually. But Thursday morning, the cheering crowds, finish line, and medals were back.

Jaime Filliben and his family have been running in the Turkey Trot for several years, but like many others, took a break from it last Thanksgiving because of COVID-19.

Now, their two little kids were joining them in the race.

"It's great to see people out being able to get together and enjoy being at least outdoors with each other," Filliben said.

"I think it's a very different year this year compared to last Thanksgiving, and it's something to be very thankful for," said Margo Filliben.

As many people have run in the race before, the Burleigh family is making a new tradition.

"My dad is running, he's 77 years old. He hasn't gotten to do it yet so we are going to do three generations, the first time we have done this," said Judd Burleigh

All three were able to finish the race in pretty good time, and plan to continue the tradition as long as they can.

"I'm 77 years old and most people are in a wheelchair. I will do better next year," said Mr. Burleigh.