Charlotte woman raising money for paralyzed dog's amputation surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kylie Russo is currently raising money to help cover the cost of an amputation surgery for her paralyzed dog, Romeo.

Russo told NBC Charlotte Romeo had been a shelter for two years before she adopted him.

"I knew he had disabilities when I adopted him, I have so much love to give to him. He was in a shelter for two years and no one wanted to give him a chance," Russo said.

Russo said Romeo was rescued by an organization called Open Arms Rescue located in Imperial Beach, California.

According to Russo, the sweet pup was brought to California to be rehabilitated after being shot twice in the back with a pellet gun in Mexico. That injury caused Romeo to be paralyzed in his hind legs.

Russo said Romeo's nerve damage was so severe that he ended up chewing one of his own hind legs to the point that an amputation was required to relieve the pain that he endured.

"I could go on and on about how much this 6-pound dog has changed my life, but I'll try to stick with the shorter version. Romeo has been such a joy to my existence and I know that me adopting him has truly provided him with happiness too," Russo wrote on the GoFundMePage.

Russo told NBC Charlotte she had always wanted to adopt a special needs dog.

"I work with special needs people and this was the closest things I could do -- raise a dog with disabilities," Russo said.

According to Russo, Romeo now needs surgery on his remaining hind leg because it continues to cause him problems. Russo said, while inside, Romeo uses a drag bag to get around but he's constantly dragging his hind legs behind him, causing abrasions and bruises.

"The last time this happened, he chewed his black paw pad completely off and his tendon was visible. This was 6 months ago. His leg has yet to completely heal because he continues to drag that leg and somehow continues to get it infected over and over again, no matter how much I try to prevent it from happening." Russo wrote.

Romeo will need to undergo pre-op care, surgery that will require anesthesia, post-op care, and will also require medication post surgery.

Russo said Romeo will have his surgery performed by Rea Rd Animal Hospital in Charlotte, NC sometime in August.

She's hoping to get the surgery done as soon as possible because she's moving out of the state to attend graduate school and wants Romeo to heal before the big move.

Click here to donate to Romeo's surgery fund.

