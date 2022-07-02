Charlotte businesswoman needs donations, volunteers this Valentine's Day for Widow Outreach Project

So far this year over 300 women in the Charlotte area have been nominated by people in the community to receive a basket.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte businesswoman is gearing up to put together flowers and gifts to deliver to hundreds of women on Valentine's Day who have lost their husbands.

Ashley Manning is the owner of Pretty Things by A. E. Manning in Charlotte.

For the second year in a row, she is transforming her front yard to prepare flower arrangements and gifts to deliver to women on Valentine’s Day who have lost their husbands.

“After last year just the adrenaline and then getting the letters and sincere appreciation it was like a natural high," Manning said. "As of mom of four you lose a little bit of yourself and I felt for the first time I was getting back to what God wanted me to be and that is somebody to serve."

So far this year over 300 women in the Charlotte area have been nominated by people in the community to receive a basket.

“Which is three times than what we had last year," Manning said.

To help with the increase in nominations small businesses that caught word of the community event are contributing to the effort.

“Accent Décor donated all 350 vases that we’re going to use," Manning said. The wine store in South Charlotte that is locally owned donated 175 bottles of wine.”

Twine and twig wrote to us saying we’d like to add a custom bracelet to every basket.

Manning wants to make sure every woman nominated receives the same amount of items so she’s asking the community for donations to make sure orders are equally filled.

“Those people couldn’t come and serve but they could donate their things and the people who don’t necessarily have money to give they can donate their time," Manning said.

Manning is planning to put all of the arrangements together this weekend ahead of deliveries on Monday.

To nominate a widow, donate or volunteer visit www.prettythingsbyaemanning.com or @prettythings.charlotte on Instagram.

