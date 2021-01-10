Charlotte woman with stage IV Breast cancer giving rides to women also battling the disease

Through her non-profit, Angel in Disguise, Angela Baker makes it a mission to drive women battling Breast cancer to treatments free of charge.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Angela Baker, a Charlotte woman making a difference in the community, received a $5,000 check from Novant Health towards her mission to give back.

Baker uses her car, free of charge, to help cancer patients get to their Breast cancer appointments.

“Now all we need are volunteers because we need another car," Angela Baker said.

It’s an initiative she started through her nonprofit called Angel in Disguise for those who are underserved and uninsured.

"I had someone and she was 30 years old diagnosed with stage four," Baker said. "And a lot of times she’s getting out of the car crying like I can't do this."

Health care workers from Novant Health assist Baker in finding women who need help.

Beyond providing transportation, she also provides women with emotional support throughout their journeys.

Angela herself has Stage IV breast cancer.

She beat the disease three times but said what she is going through currently will still not stop her from helping others.

“And I love helping people," she said. "So I mean, even I can't walk now and I’m still helping people. As long as someone can get me in the car, I can drive."

