CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Performing beloved music from Broadway's "The Lion King", Charlotte's own Ramon Reed, and other cast members sang and lifted spirits for ill children inside Novant Health's Hemby Children's Hospital Monday.

The effort is personal for young Reed. He himself knows what it's like to be a patient at the hospital.

"I also have sickle cell anemia disease," said Reed. "I really like to go inspire other kids because a lot of kids feel like they have this disease they can't do what they love, and you just have to figure out how to get around it. We just try to shed light on the situation and let them know that anything is possible-- you can do it and don't give up and wake up with a smile on your face and play some music and just have fun no matter what you're battling."

Reed's medical team calls him an inspiration.

"Disease didn't manage him, he managed the disease," said Dr. Paulette Bryant. "Such a gift that he's given to us, all the patients, even to Charlotte."

After the performance, the children were treated to goodie bags and were able to visit with the cast members for a time.

September marks the beginning of Sickle Cell awareness month.

Broadway's "The Lion King" runs through September 9 at Belk Theater in uptown Charlotte.

