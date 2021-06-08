This 10-year-old pageant queen is empowering girls to be confident through a new book

"The Road to the Crown" has 17 personal stories on how to be confident, disciplined, determined and how to have courage.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At 10 years old, Trinity Bush is proving age really is just a number and you're never too young to make a difference in the world.

"I am the visionary author of a brand new book," Bush said.

This June, the local pageant queen launched a new book titled, "The Road to the C.R.O.W.N." She says it's all about helping other girls find their confidence and believing in themselves.

"I like motivating others and my parents always said I had a bubbly personality so I wanted to use that to help others," she said. "To help people remind themselves that they are worthy and they are perfect the way they are."

Before the pandemic, Trinity won the 2019 North Carolina National American Miss Jr Preteen title amongst others. She also had public speaking appearances and even a clothing company.

When COVID-19 put all that to a halt, she improvised by creating "The Road to the C.R.O.W.N." with 16 other girls to empower others to find their confidence through things that make them happy.

"Once quarantine closed me down, that kind of knocked me down, so I had to stay motivated," Bush said.

Trinity stayed motivated by pushing others on how having a passion for something can help embrace who you are and make an impact on others.

"No matter what it is that you're doing, always believe in yourself because if you can believe it, you can achieve it," she said.

Whether it’s through pageants or not she said using her voice and others to help create more crowns the better.

“C stands for courageous, R stands for resilient O stands for open-hearted winner and N stands for nifty.”

To learn more visit www.BeyondWhatYouSee.net

