Cleveland County man ‘lost it’ after his ticket revealed $100,000 prize

CLEVELAND, N.C. — Some tears, some dancing and some celebration broke out recently at a Kings Mountain convenience store after Sidney Brown of Kings Mountain realized he had just won a $100,000 scratch-off prize.

“I lost it,” he said. “I started crying immediately, running around the store, breakdancing, whatever you want to call it, I was doing it. All I could think about was that I could do everything I finally wanted to do.”

The celebration broke out after Brown purchased his winning $25 Extreme Cash ticket from the Tobacco Barn on North Cleveland Avenue in Kings Mountain.

“I’ve just been crying and thanking God,” he said. “I’m truly blessed and it’s still not real to me.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,757.

“I’ve wanted to get me a house, and buy a little piece of land,” said Brown. “I want to invest. I want to give back to the church that my family grew up in. Just take care of my closest family and friends that always looked out for me ever since I was young.”