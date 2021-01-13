CMPD K-9 officially retiring after 6 years of service

Congrats on your retirement, Bruna! Thank you for your service!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Tuesday morning that their police K-9, Bruna, is officially retiring.

According to police, Bruna is an 8-year-old German Shorthair Pointer that had been assigned to the Airport Division as their Explosives Detection K-9 since December of 2014.

Throughout her career, Bruna conducted thousands of sweeps to secure the safety of the traveling public, and supported many dignitary visits including Presidential visits from President Obama and President Trump, CMPD said.