CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- "Some calls can be heartbreaking, but it’s a simple random act of kindness that can change a life."

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer is being praised on social media for going above and beyond the call of duty.

According to CMPD, Officer Harkey was called out to a home in Charlotte regarding a woman who was in extreme crisis and had to be taken for medical evaluation. Police said the woman had two children under the age of 10. With their mom gone, they had no one and nowhere to go to.

Police said Officer Harkey took the children to “The Relatives,” a temporary group home for children, so they could be at a safe place for the time being.

While in the car with the kids he asked them when they ate last and they told him the day prior and they were very hungry.

"Officer Harkey knew he couldn’t take them to the home until he got them something to eat. He stopped at a Chick-Fil-A and with his own money, bought them each a meal," CMPD wrote.

The only reason the police department found out about this act of generosity was that, per policy, Officer Harkey had to inform dispatch that he was making a quick stop while taking the children. A co-worker asked why he stopped and Harkey him the whole story.

