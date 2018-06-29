CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was sitting down at Chick-fil-a on his dinner break when a young man struck up a conversation with him.

CMPD said the young man started to ask the officer some questions and that's when Kulp realized he was filling out a job application.

After asking Officer Kulp a few questions, Kulp invited the young man to join him at his table and helped him fill out the rest of the application, CMPD reports.

A bystander saw the whole thing and told the police department:

“This simple interaction has the ability to change that young man’s life in so many ways. We need more officers like this one in our community and he deserves credit for going above and beyond.”

Thank you, Officer Kulp!

Meilin Tompkins is a digital reporter for NBC Charlotte -- you can follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC