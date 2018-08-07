Mother 'moved to tears' after CMPD officer's interaction with daughter with Autism

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg's random act of kindness is spreading like wildfire on social media.

Cindy Fredrick said she was sitting in a restaurant with her daughter, and noticed they were seated next to a CMPD officer.

Fredrick said the officer was kind enough to come over to meet Shealyn and take a picture with her. Fredrick said she shared with him that her daughter has Autism and the picture is for a social story that she's making to help her understand that police officers are safe -- especially if she gets lost.

Fredrick said after chatting with the police officer, the waitress came over to their table to them that the bill was already taken care of by the officers at the other table.

"This really moved me to tears because there is so much negativity about police officers these days and all you see on the news is bad stuff but these cops had a great big heart," Fredrick said. "They were extremely kind and compassionate. One of them even said if there’s anything we can do for you or your daughter please let us know."

An elderly man had his wallet stolen and lost everything. This CMPD officer stepped in to help

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer is getting recognized on Facebook for going above and beyond the call of duty.

According to police, a 75-year-old man had his wallet stolen, which contained his ID, bus pass, and his debit card. The man had no family or means of transportation.

CMPD said Officer Andrew Spottswood took down the initial report, but he didn't stop there.

Spottswood took the man to the DMV to get a replacement ID. When the clerk asked the man for $13 for the replacement, Officer Spottswood took out his wallet to pay. In the end, the clerk waived the fee.

Following the trip to the DMV, Officer Spottswood took the man to the bank to get a replacement bank card so he could access his money, and to the CATS station so he could get a replacement bus pass.

He even took him to get some food because he was exhausted and hungry.

Police said Officer Spottswood didn't tell anyone about his kind gesture. CMPD only found out because the man called later and spoke to a supervisor.

Officer Spottswood was recognized this week with a CMPD Acts of Excellence award.

Charlotte police officer 'like a stepdad' to young boys shot in west Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Caleb Costner is still visiting the two boys who were shot while in their bed in west Charlotte.

That shooting happened 7 months ago.

The 9- and 11-year-old boys were sleeping in their beds during the shooting at an apartment on Leak Street. Both boys made a full recovery.

After the shooting, Officer Costner said he noticed Tamaker Thompson and her sons were living in an apartment that was basically empty. He knew he had to do something to help.

So Costner, along with his police chief, teamed up with "Beds for Kids" and surprised the Thompson family with a full living room and dining room set.

Thompson said Costner has become a father figure to her kids.

"They have a nickname for him," Thompson said. "They call him Stepdad because he's our hero."

