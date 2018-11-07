CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department unveiled their 'Storytime Traveler' mobile library at the Arrowood Villas Apartment Complex off Arrowood Road Wednesday morning.

CMPD said the mobile library was created by officers in the Steele Creek Division who noticed that some children didn’t have age-appropriate books in their homes.

"Thanks to @ cpcc, @ walmart, @ lowes, Tec Carolina and Simpson Electric for your support of this project. @ CPCC students designed the trailer wrapper and built the shelves!," CMPD tweeted.

Fredrick Rosario says his 8-year-old daughter has become a confident and active reader since participating in the reading program. pic.twitter.com/8NkEyrCS9D — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 11, 2018

