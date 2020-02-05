Columbia Jazz Band surprises woman on her 91st birthday with rooftop concert

Playing from an adjacent parking garage rooftop, the Soda City Brass Band gathered to give Rae a special birthday surprise.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rae Berry, a regular part of the Columbia Jazz scene, received a special concert when she turned 91 on May 1.

According to Mark Rapp, CEO of the ColaJazz Foundation, Berry was a regular around the Columbia Jazz crowd, and was always a delight to see and talk with. You were always greeted with a glowing smile, and could tell she loved the music.

Because of the coronavirus, Berry's 91st birthday would be spent in a time of social distancing.

According to Rapp, some of the jazz community reached out to say that Berry would be having her 91st birthday party on May 1. The Soda City Brass Band knew just what to do.

Rapp, who is also a trumpeter for the band, wanted to make sure she had a special day and was not alone.

Playing from an adjacent parking garage rooftop, the Soda City Brass Band gathered to give Berry a special birthday surprise.

They aimed their horns and voices to her hi-rise apartment and began to blast a few New Orleans street band classics with the grand finale being a long rendition of Happy Birthday!