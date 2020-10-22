Cornelius restaurant serves up cafeteria food and compassion

Choplin's Steak & Seafood has been cooking up school lunches to fill a need in the community.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Choplin’s Steak & Seafood is serving up hot school lunches for children in need.

Wes Choplin, chef and owner of the restaurant and his staff have been boxing up hundreds of lunches each week filled with hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, and pizza.

With many students learning virtually and parents faced with the challenges of juggling work and home life, Choplin wanted to put his cooking skills to use to fill the need.

"I didn't know the need was going to be this big in this area, but it is,” Choplin said.

The school lunch program has continued to grow throughout the semester. Choplin said the restaurant will continue to fill the lunch orders as long as there is a need, and they won’t turn anyone away.

"We don't ask any questions,” he said. “We don't need any, you know, any answers. It's available to anyone that needs it."

In a year that has hit the restaurant industry hard with challenges of to-go food and capacity restrictions, Choplin said he is grateful to be open and helping others through the pandemic.

He’s now juggling the needs of customers in his dining room and filling school lunch orders Tuesday through Friday.

"We've been lucky,” Choplin said. “We've been blessed through it, and we're just trying to give back what we've received."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools does have a meal bundle distribution plan for its students. Students can receive five breakfasts and five lunches with each bundle, and they could either pick up the bundles from the designated site or have them delivered to their bus stop. However, the meal bundle bus stop delivery ends Oct. 23 as students transition to in-person learning.

Choplin’s has some volunteers that deliver the meals straight to students’ doorsteps if they are unable to pick them up at the restaurant.

"We're just trying to do our part, that's all,” Choplin said. “Not trying to break any records, just trying to do our part."

The restaurant is funding about half the cost of the lunches every week, and the other part is coming from donations.

Choplin said he doesn’t care about the cost. It’s about doing something positive for someone else in their time of need.

"If everybody did just a little bit or an act of kindness a day,” he added, “it would go a long way in this world."