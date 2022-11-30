The plan was to sneak out and get some pictures at the groom's favorite place to eat. It was also the spot for their first date.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Grant Gentry and Kara-Gray Gentry’s wedding photos are getting a lot of attention on social media.

That’s because they took a special trip to Cook Out after their wedding reception and had a mini photoshoot.

“I just thought it would be really cool,” Grant Gentry explained.

The couple said they were talking about doing this with their photographer, Kaitlyn Chilson, months before the wedding.

The plan was to sneak away and get some pictures at the groom's favorite place to eat. The idea itself was cool, especially since Grant eats at Cook Out almost every day.

Kara-Gray Gentry was excited to experience this with her husband.

“It gave us something special to have just between the two of us," she said.

The couple knew each other since 2005 and their first sit-down date was at a Cook Out.

In June, the Gentrys' got married at The Loft at Congdon Yards in High Point before heading down Main Street to the fast-food joint.

“It’s the only fast-food place that has good quality burgers for a decent price,” Grant Gentry added.

The newlyweds ordered a big double tray with cheese, ketchup, lettuce, and mustard with a chicken quesadilla and Cajun wrap.

They topped it off with a classic Cheerwine.

“I think it was very meaningful in ways I didn’t even anticipate because I know how much he loves it,” Kara-Gray Gentry said.

The pictures hold a special meaning to the couple, and they will cherish this memory forever.

