Crowd erupts in celebration for Nation Ford player scoring back-to-back buckets

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Nation Ford ninth-grader Morgan Buechlien made a special appearance during Thursday night's Nation Ford-Rock Hill girls basketball game.

Buechlien scored back-to-back buckets during the game, and the crowd erupted for her!

Buechlien has Dandy-Walker Syndrome, which impacts muscle movement and speech. The coach tells us Buechlien doesn't miss a day of practice and works hard every day.

Also, so great to see the other team, The Rock Hill Lady Bearcats, also supporting Buechlien on the court.

