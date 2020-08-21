All five new dolls are based on real people who were nominated by friends and family for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — American Girl is celebrating workers fighting coronavirus on the frontlines with 5 custom dolls. The company asked people to nominate "true heroes with a heart".

Let's meet the winners:



Laurent is a pilot for Spirit Airlines. He was nominated by his daughter for flying a team of American doctors to Haiti to help fight COVID-19. He returned with a plane full of stranded U.S. citizens. Laurent's daughter says "I am so proud of him for stepping forward to help!"

April is a paramedic working in Virginia, who ended up catching coronavirus herself. Her niece, who nominated her, says "when she was finally healed and released back to work, she didn't hesitate for one moment." WTVR talked with the real life April about the honor.

Xavier is the youngest of the group at just 17-years-old. His little sister nominated him for working at a grocery store five days a week and still making time for her. "He has asthma, and he still risks it all to help out," she says.

Pam is a teacher, nominated by her students for bringing each of them a bag of books straight to their door when schools shut down at the start of the pandemic. One student says "even though we didn't get to finish our school year, our teacher showed us learning can take you anywhere in the world."

Sarah is a caregiver who also feeds the homeless in her community. Her granddaughter says "I hope when I become a surgeon, I will help people with the same love she does."

All 5 heroes received the custom doll make in their likeness. Right now, the dolls are not for sale. American Girl did respond to a Facebook comment, saying they would pass along the interest in buying the frontline hero dolls.

