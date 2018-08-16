CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sometimes we all need a little pick-me-up, a compliment or kind word to let us know everything is going to be okay.

That’s why a group of women went back to their old high school in Chester County 15 years after graduation to fill the bathrooms with words of affirmation before students return.

“It’s a whole lot different growing up now than it was when we grew up. Even coming to the school now is a lot different than it was then,” said Maria Hedgepath who went to Lewisville High.

Hedgepath and some friends from the Class of 2003 came back over the summer “to give back to school that inspired us to be so much.”

In every bathroom, boys and girls, they put signs of encouragement:

“Dream big”

"Refuse to sink"

“You can move mountains”

“You are enough“

The kids coming to school Monday will make their own memories.

“I do believe it’s a lot harder to grow up now than it was when we were here.”

They'll have their own struggles.

“With social media being so negative nowadays, it’s good to let them see a little bit of positive light when they come into the schools.”

But one thing that doesn't change, no matter how many years pass, is how far a bit of kindness can go.

“If it only makes one person happy and appreciate and like it then that’s one person we made happy today.”

