Darius Rucker pledges huge donation to USC student charity event

Money raised goes to the Child Life Program at Prisma Health Children's Hospital.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of South Carolina's most well-known musicians just made one local charity event's organizers very happy.

On Saturday, the student-helmed University of South Carolina Dance Marathon held its largest fundraising event of the year. The annual big event is a day-long dance-off that raises money for the Child Life Program at Prisma Health Children's Hospital - Midlands.

But an event centered around music would be remiss not to include one of the most famed musicians out of USC - Darius Rucker. The Hootie and the Blowfish frontman is synonymous with the state and has carved out a strong solo career in recent years as well.

But it turns out organizers for the USC Dance Marathon definitely didn't forget Rucker and made sure he knew.

Will get Intouch tomorrow. I please $10,000 to u guys. https://t.co/f4lG9F9h2D — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 10, 2022

"@dariusrucker we are dancing to Hootie all night long for our kids at Prisma Health," a tweet from USC Dance Marathon read. "We would love some support from fellow gamecock!!"

A couple of hours later, Rucker responded.

"Will get Intouch tomorrow," he wrote. "I [pledge] $10,000 to u guys."

News19 has since reached out to leaders in the Dance Marathon organization for more information about Saturday's event and the amazing surprise.