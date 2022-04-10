Darius Rucker pledges huge donation to USC student charity event

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of South Carolina's most well-known musicians just made one local charity event's organizers very happy.
On Saturday, the student-helmed University of South Carolina Dance Marathon held its largest fundraising event of the year. The annual big event is a day-long dance-off that raises money for the Child Life Program at Prisma Health Children's Hospital - Midlands.
But an event centered around music would be remiss not to include one of the most famed musicians out of USC - Darius Rucker. The Hootie and the Blowfish frontman is synonymous with the state and has carved out a strong solo career in recent years as well.
But it turns out organizers for the USC Dance Marathon definitely didn't forget Rucker and made sure he knew.
"@dariusrucker we are dancing to Hootie all night long for our kids at Prisma Health," a tweet from USC Dance Marathon read. "We would love some support from fellow gamecock!!"
A couple of hours later, Rucker responded.
"Will get Intouch tomorrow," he wrote. "I [pledge] $10,000 to u guys."
News19 has since reached out to leaders in the Dance Marathon organization for more information about Saturday's event and the amazing surprise.
Rucker's announcement punctuated a strong night for the organization, which shared on social media that it had raised more than $930,000. That's up from a still respectable $600,000 a year earlier.