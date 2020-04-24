DAVIDSON, N.C. — Main streets across America have fallen silent as coronavirus has changed the world as we know it. Businesses big and small have been forced to shut down and we've been isolated from our friends and neighbors.

But as the sun came up in Davidson Friday, people running errands were reminded to look on the bright side.

A small local bookstore, Main Street Books, is making a big statement. It’s windows are full of rainbow colored hearts, some with inspiring messages of hope. It was a community-wide project and it brings a lot of much-needed love and light to the small town.

The world keeps turning but it feels a little different now.

“Just having to go to the grocery store these days is anxiety inducing, walking around is anxiety inducing,” said Adah Fitzgerald, the owner of Main Street Books.

A pop of color smack dab in the middle of Main Street brought some relief and a reminder there are still blessings.

“I hope that even 10-second interaction with this really bright, colorful, collaborative project gives them that little injection of adrenaline or oxytocin that makes us feel warm and fuzzy,” said Fitzgerald.

Her store is a Davidson staple. They're closed because of coronavirus but people are still stopping in their tracks to take it all in. It's her way of bringing some peace to her community.

She put out a call on social media last week, asking people to cut out hearts in rainbow colors. She had no clue what to expect.

“It was a weekend project and when I came in Monday morning, I had hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of hearts in rainbow colors,” she explained.

A sense of community means a lot to her. Her husband in the fire chief in town and the love they feel is a light during these dark times.

“It’s very much this big, grand gesture that we've all come together to perform for each other and show each other how much we really care about each other when it’s really hard to connect with people,” said Fitzgerald.

If you're looking to add a little color to your Zoom meeting backgrounds during the pandemic, you can download a free virtual background of the storefront by clicking here.