Neighbors don't let Delta pilot who took retirement buyout miss his 'water cannon salute'

There are certain parts of retirement for pilots that are tradition, like a water cannon salute on landing. COVID changed that a bit but neighbors made it special.

ATLANTA — Traditionally, when a Delta pilot retires, they get a water cannon salute as the plane comes in for the final flight. But that looked a little different this year for one retiring pilot.

Bill leap took an early retirement buyout from Delta Air Lines because of the pandemic. His last flight as a pilot was months ago but he didn't know it at the time.

So, on Saturday, his midtown neighbors recreated that tribute for him and his wife, Ellie, with garden hoses.

Bill and Ellie both worked for the airline for 35 years before retiring.

“Friends and family, every single one of them without a doubt, this is a wonderful neighborhood,” Bill said. “They will do anything for you.”

It touched Ellie’s heart as well.