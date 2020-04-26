MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Not even COVID-19 could keep a local couple from tying the knot.

“It’s been amazing. It’s not at all what I planned,” bride Esther Vespoli said. “I’m very thankful, and God has blessed me so much with this amazing man.”

Daniel Vespoli and Esther had picked the day long before anyone had even heard of coronavirus.

“It was about a year and a half engagement and we didn’t want to wait any longer,” Daniel said.

“I’ve waited my whole life for this,” said Esther. “I couldn’t wait any longer.”

On Saturday afternoon, they said their “I Do’s” in Middleburg Heights. They practiced safe social distancing, with only their closet friends and family at the outdoor alter; others sat in cars and lawn chairs, as others were at home watching a live stream on YouTube.

After the ceremony, the couple wore custom face masks with “Mr.” and “Mrs.” on them as they thanked those in attendance. They made the best of unusual times.

“It’s the best marriage preparation ever to go through something like this because it has brought us so much closer together,” Esther said.

The couple had to cancel their shower, bachelor and bachelorette parties, reception, and honeymoon.

“Whether its challenges in our marriage or going through something tough, we think that this is going to help us build character as a couple and really allow us to grow together as a couple,” said Daniel.

The Vespolis tell 3News they still hope to have a reception later this year and go to Florida to celebrate. They just don’t know when.

Photos: Determined couple weds in Middleburg Heights despite COVID-19

