'Do we have enough for a cure now?' 7-year-old girl's lemonade stand raises over $1,000 for her little brother

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 7-year-old girl created a lemonade stand this weekend to raise money for research to cure her 4-year-old brother's rare genetic disease. She aimed to raise $150 – and was overcome when the kindness of strangers helped her raise ten times the amount she hoped for.

"She saw strangers show up and donate without even wanting anything in return. She was so amazed," said her mom Alicia Bohley.

Emboldened by the unimaginable kindness of strangers, Mia asked her mom afterwards, "Do we have enough for a cure now?"

In March of 2020, just as the world was beginning to learn how to live in a pandemic, Bohley's family had their own personal struggle. Their son Jacob was diagnosed with this rare genetic disease called MPS1 Hurler Syndrome.