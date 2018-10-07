YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Little Latte will be on all fours when he goes up for adoption Friday at the Humane Society of York County (HSYC).

The dog was in pretty bad shape when he was abandoned in a Starbucks parking lot in Baxter in May, and veterinarians believed one of his legs would have to be amputated.

However, on Sunday, HSYC posted some great news about Latte's progress.

"My foster parents took such great care of me and my physical therapy was a success, NO LEG AMPUTATION FOR ME!!! I will always favor my hurt leg, but I get around just like all of the other 4 legged pets!!" the post read.

Potential adopters can put in applications for Latte this weekend at HSYC. The shelter's operating hours are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8177 Regent Parkway in Fort Mill. Questions about Latte may be answered by calling at 803-802-0902 or sending an email.

All of HSYC's adoptions are on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the staff has an evaluation process they follow for all adopters.

"These folks have some rules to make sure we all get the best homes, so PLEASE check them out before coming," the post read.

HSYC's original post on the pup in May got a lot of reaction on social media. Hundreds of people jumped on the Latte bandwagon and became big fans of the cute dog.

"Thank you for everyone who donated, prayed, and followed my story. My foster parents say I am a special little boy and deserve the best!!" the post read.

