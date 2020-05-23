Dog stays by his dead sister's side after she was hit by a vehicle on rural Texas road

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A heart-wrenching scene unfolded in Kingsville, Texas on Friday morning down a desolate road.



A male dog was found by his dead sister's side after she was hit by a vehicle on a rural road in Kleberg County when rescuers arrived.



Officials from the Kingsville Kleberg Health Department Animal Control and Care Center received reports of a dead dog on the side of the road.



When Animal Control Officers drove up to the scene, a male dog was seen standing by his sister's side like a guardian.



"This boy wasn't going to let anyone mess with his sister. Our Animal Control Officers had a hard time convincing him everything was going to be all right and they were there to help him,” said officials from the Kingsville Kleberg Health Department Animal Control and Care Center.



Animal Control Officers say this incident sheds light on some of the heart-breaking calls their staff has regularly.



"This call was one of the most heart-wrenching for our staff, but we thought we'd share some behind the scene images of situations they are faced with on a regular basis," added authorities.



According to a social media post, the staff of the Kingsville Kleberg Animal Control and Care Center has decided to name the dog "Guardian".



Officials say Guardian is now at their facility, and he will be held as a stray for a required four days.