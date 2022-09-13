Dolly Parton movie memorabilia donated to Sevierville thrift store

Items were used during the filming of Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries just received a donation of Dolly Parton cinema history.

SMARM posted on Facebook that it received several items from the production of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas.

Items received include clothing, furniture and household items from the film set to premiere on NBC this holiday season.

The items were donated by Dollywood & Singular Productions, LLC, according to the post.

Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries is located at 229 Forks of the River Parkway Sevierville, TN 37862.