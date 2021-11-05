'I thank everybody' | Non-profit gifts family with new wheelchair-accessible van

The "life-changing" gift will provide reliable transportation for a single mother and her son with special needs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All Things Possible Medical Fundraising donated a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country wheelchair-accessible van to Angela Cooper Friday. The new van will be used to safely transport her son, Nikko Sloan, in his wheelchair.

Nikko was born prematurely at 27 weeks old. He is now 22 years old. He was born with cerebral palsy and water on the brain, which required a shunt to continuously relieve the fluid that causes pressure on the brain as well as seizures. Nikko cannot walk or communicate and needs to be fed and has no use of his arms or legs.

"I'm very, very happy," Angela Cooper said. "It's a blessing because I've been praying for it for years, and years. For years, and years, and years. Thank God, I thank everybody. Thank everybody who donated."

Nikko is small in stature at five feet tall and weighing 80 pounds. But he is still too heavy for his mom, Angela, to lift into and out of a regular vehicle. As a single mom, Angela is a strong advocate for the welfare of her son and others like him with Cerebral Palsy.

Angela tells WCNC the van will make doctor's visits, and viewing holiday lights a breeze.