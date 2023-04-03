She's only 13, but she already has her own food truck business

Vivian Dattoli is only 13 years old and already owns her own food truck. Despite not even being open yet, she's already extremely popular.

ROCKWELL, N.C. — At just 13 years old, Vivian Dattoli is already a business owner.

The Rockwell, North Carolina, teen, bought her very own trailer with her own money when she was just 12 years old in the hopes of opening up her own food truck business one day. A year later, Vivian is set to embark on her new adventure.

Vivian said her parents instilled in her a strong work ethic at a very young age helping the family care for their horses, dogs and other household chores around the home.

"I have animals I take care of," Vivian said. "So, that's kind of like a school basically."

Vivian quickly discovered her passion for cooking and knew she wanted to do something with it.

"I realized how fun it was and how I'd like to see the smile on other people's faces," Vivian explained. "I'm really excited, I'd probably break the scale of how excited I am."

Vivian said her family has been instrumental in helping her make her dream come true.

"They're the reason I have this food truck," she said. "I can't buy anything on my own and I need them to drive the truck."

With the money she earns from the food truck, Vivian said she hopes she can use some of it to buy another parrot.

Vivian’s Rockin Concessions is set to make its grand opening in May at Camping World in Statesville.

Vivian's food truck will sell homemade sliders and Italian Chopped cheese.

