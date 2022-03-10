'She's the best teacher in the world' | Fort Mill teacher is a finalist for state teacher of the year

Merk is already District Teacher of the Year. She received a $10,000 check as one of five finalists for state teacher of the year.

FORT MILL, S.C. — A Fort Mill teacher is a finalist for state teacher of the year.

Fort Mill School District has never had a finalist in the 24 years it has participated in the program. Merk’s students say she always tries to make math and learning fun.

“We do try to make everything fun in math," Merk said. "Math is an intimidating subject for students, but we work very hard and my PLC works with me on this to make all of their activities engaging and fun."

“To us, she’s the best teacher in the world out of everybody in the world, she’s the best," one of Merk's students, Cameron Black, said. "And if she doesn’t deserve it, I don’t know who does.”

If Merk wins South Carolina State Teacher of the Year, she will get a $25,000 check and a new BMW.

