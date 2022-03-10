x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Heartwarming

'She's the best teacher in the world' | Fort Mill teacher is a finalist for state teacher of the year

Merk is already District Teacher of the Year. She received a $10,000 check as one of five finalists for state teacher of the year.

FORT MILL, S.C. — A Fort Mill teacher is a finalist for state teacher of the year. 

South Carolina State Superintendent of EducationMolly Spearman, surprised math teacher Laura Merk at Springfield Middle School with the news Thursday morning. 

Merk is already District Teacher of the Year. She received a $10,000 check as one of five finalists for state teacher of the year.   

Fort Mill School District has never had a finalist in the 24 years it has participated in the program. Merk’s students say she always tries to make math and learning fun. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.     

“We do try to make everything fun in math," Merk said. "Math is an intimidating subject for students, but we work very hard and my PLC works with me on this to make all of their activities engaging and fun." 

MORE ON WCNC: New renderings released of South End's mixed-use building

We’re in York County today for another South Carolina Teacher of the Year finalist announcement! Congratulations to...

Posted by South Carolina Department of Education on Thursday, March 10, 2022

MORE ON WCNC: Yes, properly inflating your car’s tires can help improve your gas mileage

“To us, she’s the best teacher in the world out of everybody in the world, she’s the best," one of Merk's students, Cameron Black, said. "And if she doesn’t deserve it, I don’t know who does.”  

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

If Merk wins South Carolina State Teacher of the Year, she will get a $25,000 check and a new BMW.  

Contact Kendall Morris at kmorris2@wcnc.com and follow her on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

In Other News

YouDay: Living a life without fear