Fort Mill teen set to become an Eagle Scout

Zoe Valdez's mom says a passion for kids made this possible.

FORT MILL, S.C. — 14-year-old Zoe Valdez had no real interest in scouting when she was younger. But after being invited to her first meeting, she grew a love for what she was learning. Valdez said her love for camping, learning new skills, and gaining more knowledge skyrocketed to her chasing the dream of becoming an Eagle Scout.

Valdez raised over $20,000 to build an education pavilion at her school, Walnut Grove Christian School. Not only is this a great addition to her school, but it's putting her one step closer to receiving the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout.

Measuring 20 feet by 24 feet, the pavilion allows students to get outside and learn in nature. Valdez encourages all 250 students - from kindergarten to seniors - in the school to enjoy the pavilion as much as possible

"During the pandemic, it was a little stressful for all the kids, so we decided we will build an outdoor learning space to help them get outside and get closer to nature,” she said.

Lyshia Valdez, Zoe's mother, said she's so proud of her daughter for taking the initiative on such a big project that will serve the school for generations to come.

"I was excited that she had chosen the school and the pavilion so the kids can come outside,” she said, noting her daughter's passion for kids was a major driving factor.