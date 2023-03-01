North Carolinians can get a free bike helmet. Here's how

Organizations can apply online with NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Feb. 3.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina organizations can apply for free helmets and it's all part of an annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative to encourage more children to wear helmets.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will give free protective headwear to organizations across the state to distribute to youth cyclists.

Organizations can apply online with NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Feb. 3.

“Wearing a helmet is an easy way to reduce risk of head injuries when riding a bicycle,” Ryan Brumfield, director of the state’s Integrated Mobility Division, said. “We hope the Bicycle Helmet Initiative will help reduce bicycle injuries and raise awareness about the importance of safe bicycling practices.”

According to a news release, in the last five years, the program has provided people with over 45,000 free bike helmets, including nearly 20,000 helmets provided to over 260 organizations in 2022.

To apply, you can find instructions and guidelines on NCDOT’s Bicycle Helmet Initiative webpage. Applicants may request 25, 50, 75, or 100 helmets, and awardees will receive the helmets in the Spring.

