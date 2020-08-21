Georgia teachers' back to school rap video goes viral

They made the video to set a positive tone as students navigate their way through this pandemic and a new virtual year of learning.

It’s a back to school video going viral on social media.

Two Georgia teachers' rapping and dancing about virtual learning as students enter into a new normal this school year.

It's back to school time and thousands are tapping into this viral rap and dance video two teachers made to Jack Harlow’s song, “What’s Poppin.”

“My main concern was to uplift the students,” Callie Evans said.

Callie Evans and Audri Williams are both teachers and cheerleading coaches at Monroe Comprehensive High school in Georgia.

That was our biggest thing, trying to come up with something that could make the students feel better about the new school year with the uncertainty, with the fear of how the new school year would be virtually,” Williams said.

The video has racked up more than a quarter-million views on social media.

It shows both teachers and some of their Golden Tornadoes cheerleaders dancing in their school's empty hallways.

The teachers were rapping about everything from masking up and social distancing to releasing doubts and fears.

“We’re a title one school so we already have students that may have some issues living in the community that they live in,” Evans said.

Both Evans and Williams hope to send a message in the most unique way possible to relate to their students

No matter where you come from, no matter your circumstances the sky is the limit.

“Especially when you have teachers like me and Ms. Williams behind you, backing up, motivating and pushing you to be the greatest you can be,” Evans said.

Their students are already buying in.

“They’re already excited and already engaging especially with us incorporating rap in their different assignments and icebreakers we have with the students,” Evans said.

So what’s next for the viral sensations?