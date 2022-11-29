Woman with MS receives new wheelchair van from Charlotte nonprofit

Leandra Blackmon's been living with MS for 30 years. On Tuesday, she was surprised with a new wheelchair van from All Things Possible Medical Fundraising.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman with multiple sclerosis was surprised with a new wheelchair van on Giving Tuesday thanks to All Things Possible Medical Fundraising.

Leandra Blackmon was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly 30 years ago. The 53-year-old uses a wheelchair and has overall weakness and muscle spasms due to the disease. Blackmon lost vision in her right eye and has Nystagmus (involuntary rapid eye movement) that affects her sight, depth perception and coordination.

"We're blessing her today with a surprise," Lisa Sexton, executive director of All Things Possible Medical Fundraising, said. "It is so heartwarming to see the look of joy on their face because we are truly changing their lives. It is a blessing."

On Tuesday, she was surprised with a new van at her home in north Charlotte. It was donated through All Things Possible Medical Fundraising, a nonprofit organization that uses donations to help wheelchair users in need of safe mobility solutions in the Charlotte metro area.

Blackmon's need for a van was evident. She has multiple medical and therapy appointments and it's been difficult to access those with public transportation.

"Leandra was selected because of the urgency of her need and the fact she was unable to afford a van on her own," Sexton said.

All Things Possible Medical Fundraising has helped people in Gaston, Mecklenburg and Union counties as well as the Lake Norman area and parts of Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina.