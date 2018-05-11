RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has added a new family member to the Cooper household.

According to the Facebook page, First Pets of North Carolina, the Cooper family found a stray kitten hiding in the garage at the North Carolina Executive Mansion in Raleigh just a few days ago.

The page goes on to write, "we don’t know where she came from or how she got there, but we’ve started calling her Jennyanydots (after the character from Cats)."

First Pets of North Carolina is a Facebook page for the pets of NC's 75th governor and his family.

Gov. Roy Cooper then shared the post to this Facebook page saying, "The cat’s out of the bag! Meet Jennyanydots, the newest member of the Cooper family."

Welcome to the family, Jennyanydots!

