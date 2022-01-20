Heirloom Collaborative turns treasured family recipes into a cookbook

Sharing a family's recipes links generations together, so a Minneapolis woman had the idea to turn Grandma's cookbook into a special family heirloom.

Minnesotan Rachel Ingber had an idea to turn Grandma's coveted cookbook into a special family heirloom.

"It all started with my husband's grandmother," said Ingber. "She was a really avid cook and baker and I started off wanting to preserve some of her recipes for myself initially, and I spent a lot of time with her in the kitchen recreating her recipes to make sure I was preserving them perfectly."

If you're lucky, you were able to learn from the matriarch herself. For others, you hope this small 4x6 card can be passed on to the next generation.

"A lot of the recipes were written on notecards and had a list of ingredients and no directions, or directions and no ingredients and so it just started as a hobby just trying to do that. I ended up finishing this book right in time for her 100th birthday!" Ingber said.

"We had about 180 family members buy that cookbook because of how renowned the recipes were, and everyone wanted to share that experience."

After the success of her own family's cookbook, Rachel had her 'A-HA' moment and created a business.

"I call it Heirloom Collaborative because its truly a collaboration. Because it's such an intimate personal item, that I want them to be a part of it, and so I take their feedback and we work together so its perfect for them," said Ingber.

Essentially, Rachel takes your grandmother's recipe cards and creates a one-of-a-kind cookbook, filled with family history, photos, and of course Grandma's coveted recipes!

"I kinda of thought in the depths of COVID, 'Hey I can do this … this would be really fun.' I've always loved photography, and cooking and people's families and it just seemed like a natural business idea to explore," said Ingber.

Almost one year in, Rachel's already on her ninth cookbook.

"When people get the actual book, they are always surprised how legitimate and professional it looks, and having something to hold in your hand and having clients cry [we] are in awe how much joy it brings them. And it's something they can share with the whole family."

If you want more details on how to get a cookbook, you can check out Rachel's website here.