Greg Olsen shares video of son TJ sharing transplant news with siblings

TJ's brother and sister gave him hugs when they learned the news.

Now, Olsen is sharing yet another heartwarming moment: the moments TJ got to tell his brother and sister he was getting a new heart.

Exactly 1 week ago, the selfless act of a random stranger, our special angel donor, allowed TJ to share this news with his brother and sister.



Forever grateful 💚❤️



#tbt pic.twitter.com/rg5mh6Xsa3 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 10, 2021

Olsen's tweet Thursday morning was a throwback, showing TJ discuss how he needed a new heart with his siblings. They both listened as he explained the situation, and then came the announcement from TJ: "Today, this morning, they found one".

Immediately, the Olsen siblings were elated.

Tate, TJ's older brother, and Talbot, his twin sister, raised their arms and got up from their seats to gently hug him. TJ then informs the pair the transplant was scheduled for the next day.

The sharing of the video to the former tight end's Twitter page comes the same day Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital plans to discuss their own successes with children's heart transplants. The hospital, which is where TJ underwent surgery, has a panel set for a Facebook Live discussion at 2:30 p.m. to discuss how the heart transplant process works. Media will also be able to ask questions at a follow-up press conference afterward, around 3 p.m.