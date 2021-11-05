Group that hand-makes quilts for veterans is trying to raise money for material costs

Over the years, hundreds of veterans in the Rock Hill, South Carolina area were awarded Quilts of Valor.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A group that has awarded hundreds of quilts to veterans in the Rock Hill, South Carolina area has run into a stumbling block -- funding.

In an effort to raise money for material costs to make the quilts, the organization is holding a fundraiser and open house at a residence in Rock Hill all weekend.

Bring your friends or family and see how a Quilt of Valor is made. There will be veterans awarded a quilt each day at various times.

The Quilts of a Valor is a national foundation with a local chapter in Rock Hill called Old Glory Quilters. So far in 2021, more than 21,918 quilts were awarded to veterans nationally.

Making the quilts is a true labor of love. Each quilter donates 65 hours of labor to make the quilts. Additionally, materials for the quilts come out to about $250 per quilt. But you can't put a price tag for the meaning of the quilts, and how much they touch the veterans who receive them.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Old Glory Quilters used their sewing machines to support veterans in a new way -- by making masks that were then handed out to veterans free of charge. Now it needs more funds to purchase materials.

The group is always looking for donations. Donated funds are used to purchase fabric and thread. Information on how to donate is posted on the group's Facebook page.

Currently, the Old Glory Quilters says it has close to 200 veterans nominated for quilts that have yet to receive the award.

