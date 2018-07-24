(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- If you are lucky enough to get to retire from work someday you may choose to travel and do some things you have always wanted to do. I had a chance to speak with one man who's from North Carolina and just completed his dream adventure right here in Maine. His journey was at times a challenge, both physically and emotionally.

"It's hard to put into words since I wanted to do it for so long so just a huge feeling of accomplishment obviously." said Roderick Golding who wanted to hike the Appalachian trail since he was a boy scout. After a 28 year career with the Charlotte, North Carolina Police Department, the 51 year old retired, and 5 months ago set out on the 2200 mile trek. He carried a thin blue line flag with him, with the names of the 8 people from his department lost in the line of duty during his career.

"I just wanted to honor their memory by purchasing a thin blue line flag and writing their names on that flag. Just to acknowledge that not everyone in law enforcement gets to retirement. And I don't know if they were outdoors guys or adventurous, but they never got the opportunity."

When I asked Roderick what he planned to do next he said "you'd think after 5 months in the woods I would have an answer, but right now, I have no idea"

Lee G-

