Homeless teen gifted free dress for her senior prom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte boutique with millions of fans on social media is once again changing lives with its dresses.

Juicy Body Goddess, a plus size boutique in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been going viral for showcasing women from all over the country trying on dresses from the store.

The most recent video shows a homeless teen, Kyla, who is set to go to her senior prom. The teen tries on several dresses before she picks "her dress."

At the checkout counter, Summer Lucille, the store's owner can be heard telling the teen she can pick up her dress anytime she wants as long as it's before prom. The teen, who is currently homeless, just needed a few days to get the funds together.

"You've been through a lot," Lucille said to the teen. "You got your home situated yet?"

Kyla shakes her head no, and then starts to walk out of the store.

"I had so much fun," Kyla said to Lucille as she leaves.

But Kyla is then asked to return to the store. The confused teen walks back in and asks what's going on.

@juicybodygoddess Dear Tiktok Family: Thank you for helping me be used by God to change these girls lives forever ❤️ ♬ original sound - JuicyBodyGoddess

"We're giving you the dress," Lucille exclaimed.

The teen was also given a $1,000 gift card to return to the store.

"You come back and get whatever you want OK?" Lucille said to the crying teen.

"Dear Tiktok Family: Thank you for helping me be used by God to change these girls' lives forever," Lucille wrote on TikTok.

