Hornets, Food Lion Feeds support 1,000 Charlotte families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion Feeds provided 1,000 families with Thanksgiving meals for the 12th annual Cornucopia event at the Spectrum Center on Monday.

Food Lion Feeds donated all the fixings for Thanksgiving: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, yams, sweet peas, corn, macaroni and cheese and cranberry sauce. Coca-Cola Consolidated is also providing a two-liter bottle of Dr Pepper or Diet Dr Pepper for each meal.

“Thanksgiving is a joyous time for families when everyone should be able to enjoy a holiday meal with their loved ones,” Hornets President and Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield said. “We are proud to do our part to ensure that those in our community who need a helping hand do not miss out on this opportunity."

The entire Hornets team and coaching staff helped distribute food to these families, as well as Hornets and Food Lion executives, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina volunteers and more.

“Without the support of community partners like Food Lion and the Charlotte Hornets, our mission to end hunger would be virtually impossible,” Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina said. “We can’t thank them enough for their continued support in helping us feed our neighbors in need in our 24-county service region.”

Every meal contained enough food to feed a family of four, which will result in 4,000 people with full bellies on Thanksgiving day.

“Food Lion believes no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries. We are committed to helping end hunger in the towns and cities we serve and ensuring families have a warm Thanksgiving meal to share for the moments that matter the most," Food Lion President Meg Ham said.

