A hot dog cart was stolen outside a Charlotte bar. Patrons raised money to help the owner

Tom's Happy Hound cart was stolen on Thursday. In just a day, the community shot past fundraising goals to help him.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patrons of a Plaza Midwood bar answered the call when the bar said a business partner was in need of help this week.

Hattie's Tap & Tavern first shared on Instagram Thursday that someone had stolen Tom's Happy Hound hot dog cart from the bar's parking lot. The bar said Tom had been a friend for several years and shared surveillance photos of the theft.

Hattie's set a fundraising goal of $4,000 and asked anyone who wanted to donate to send in funds via Venmo. Just a day later, the bar had an update.

After just 24 hours of fundraising, Hattie's shared that the community blew past the original goal, contributing $5,939 for Tom. The bar thanked the community for fundraising and spreading the word to help the hot dog cart owner get back on his feet.

Hattie's also asked anyone with information about who may have stolen the original cart to send them a message.

