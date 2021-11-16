Young musicians hold special concert for animals waiting to be adopted

Kids from the Arts Plus program grabbed their instruments and performed a special concert at the Humane Society of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some young musicians in the Charlotte community put on a concert for some cute animals waiting to be adopted.

The Humane Society of Charlotte welcomed kids from the Arts Plus program to show off their skills for an audience in need of a pick-me-up. Organizers said the concert was a win-win for the children and the animals.

"They have the attention of somebody who is not going to judge whether or not they make a mistake and really benefit from hearing it, too," a Humane Society official said.

And the event wasn't just about the concert. The performers got a chance to pet and play with their audience after the show.

