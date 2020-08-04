HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A lot of people are having to adjust plans because of the coronavirus. When it comes to kids, it can be difficult to explain why things like birthday parties can't happen safely right now.

But a socially distanced birthday party was made extra special for a 6-year-old boy in Huntersville when the police surprised him at his birthday parade.

They weren't exactly invited to the original party, but the surprise definitely made it extra special for the birthday boy.

"It was police officers!” Ryan Canosa told WCNC Charlotte over FaceTime.

His 6th birthday party was canceled because of the coronavirus, obviously a disappointment for a young kid. Instead, they had a parade down their street so his family, friends and teachers could drive by, honk and scream happy birthday.

“It’s a hard thing for kids, it's a hard thing I think for adults to even understand and wrap their minds around,” says his mom, Jen Canosa.

But the day made a little brighter and bluer for everyone involved when the Huntersville Police Department rolled through flashing their lights, turning on their sirens and with balloons coming out of their windows.

“We're also practicing social distancing and we want to minimize exposure just like everybody else," said Officer Odette Saglimbeni with Huntersville PD. "But for us to be able to go out there and still somewhat communicate with the community is great."

Saglimbeni says a sergeant gave Ryan a police badge. It’s the community coming together that makes navigating this pandemic a little easier.

“It was nice to have everybody come through and try to make it special because its tough times and unfortunately we couldn't have the party he wanted,” said Chris Canosa, Ryan’s dad.

A grand gesture helping to make a positive, happy moment from an uncertain and scary time.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

City leaders support shipping containers, other affordable housing solutions

College students struggling to pay rent for off-campus apartments they no longer live at

Products claiming to prevent or treat COVID-19 are dangerous and illegal, FDA warns

CMS teachers could grade on pass/fail