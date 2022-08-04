New HVAC system donated to man battling MS

Twice a year, the company accepts nominations for someone who needs a new HVAC system. Sharon sent Brothers a letter, nominating her husband.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — "It's here!" Sharon Spears is overjoyed. "It’s so exciting it is here. Today means everything."

Sharon Spears and her husband, John Spears, received a brand new HVAC system for free from Brothers Heating, Cooling and Plumbing.

"We felt they had a very compelling story," Matt Daubenspeck, a service manager for Brothers, said.

Twice a year, the company accepts nominations for someone who needs a new HVAC system. Sharon sent Brothers a letter, nominating her husband.

"I appreciate her a lot," John Spears said.

John Spears was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2002.

Sharon Spears said he’s a man of few words. And she became John’s voice in a way, speaking up on his behalf.

"You just don’t give up. You just support each other. And John gave me this choice when he got the diagnosis," Sharon Spears said. "Do you wanna stay together or do you wanna go find somebody that’s more deserving and more healthy? And I said do I need to play my fouls for you again because I married you for better or worse and that’s what you do. You stick together."

When you have MS, even a small rise in body temperature can make symptoms worse.

"We’ve lived here six years and been without heat and air on and off for the wintertime for the whole six years," Sharon Spears explained.

Sharon Spears said they’ve relied on electric heaters to stay warm, and the pandemic has made things especially hard.

"We’re living paycheck to paycheck," Sharon Spears added.

But when Sharon Spears got the call they won, she couldn’t believe it.

"I was just you should’ve seen me. I was hollering, and my boss came to check on me," she said. "You’re not gonna believe what happened! Nothing like this ever happens."

John Spears was shocked as well.

"It really surprised me. It really did. I’m glad it happened though," John Spears said.

"We’re just very blessed that Brothers Heating and Air has this program. I feel like I’m about to cry," Sharon Spears explained. "It's just a blessing."

"We’ve been a part of this community for 35 years," Daubenspeck said. "We want to give back to the community any chance we can."

