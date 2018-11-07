CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After a video of two hitchhikers serenading a driver on I-77 in Iredell County went viral, NBC Charlotte was able to track down the talented brothers to see what's next for the duo.

For $20, the man asked the pair to sing his father's favorite song "Wagon Wheel," and boy, did they deliver. The video now has thousands of shares on social media.

“People in small towns are always like, you might wanna stick around; you might get famous!” Marz Hooligan, the ukulele player in the video, joked.

This newfound fame is all new for the 22-year-old.

“I’ve never been viral!” he said.

Marz doesn’t even have Facebook.

“Pretty much email is my social media,” he laughed.

Marz’s mom was the one to tell him he’d become an internet sensation overnight.

Suddenly, thousands of people wanted to know the story behind these two guys with a ukulele who were hitching a ride to Greenville, South Carolina.

A year ago, Marz said he decided to get sober. He battled addiction by teaching himself how to play the ukulele and wrote 13 original songs. His dream is to record an album.

“But I didn’t know how to,” he said. “I was trying to record it on an iPhone and didn’t work.”

His break came this month when he connected with a producer in Greenville who offered to help with the album.

“He agreed to do the album project for a really cool affordable price,” Marz said.

That’s how he ended up hitchhiking his way from New York to the Palmetto State alongside his brother, Enoch, the other guy in the video.

Enoch just graduated from seminary school. He’s painted icons at churches around the country and plans to get his master’s degree.

The two eventually did make it to Greenville where Marz is recording his very first album: 3. 2. 1ife.

“I guess if you search that and Marz Hooligan, it will come up hopefully!” Marz chuckled.

Still humble, and a little overwhelmed, Marz wanted everyone to know that, yes, he is chasing his dream.

“All of this stuff going on is icing on the cake,” he said.

Marz’ mother has set up a GoFundMe for him. His album is set to hit iTunes by late July.

