Metro Atlanta IHOP waitress receives $10,000 from others after customer's kind gesture

Dozens of Rita Williams' friends jumped in and they started sharing her Facebook post to help Jazmine Castillo.

MORROW, Ga. — A metro Atlanta waitress said her life is forever changed thanks to the generosity of a customer she served breakfast to at IHOP. It happened at a restaurant in Morrow where Rita Williams saw a waitress, Jazmine Castillo, struggling so she stepped up in a really meaningful way.

"I did notice Jazmine was amazing in her service. She had a table of 15 with a crying baby. She was working, she was running, she was doing all this stuff. But she just remained so pleasant, and she was so kind. Just nice," said customer, Williams. "So when the bill came, I thought, I am going to tip her really well. So I had $40 cash and I handed her a $20 and she was like, GASP!"

Williams' bill at the IHOP was only $30, but when she saw how much that $20 dollar tip meant to Castillo, she added another $20 on top of it.

"It meant a lot, for her to do that, it meant a lot, and I was beyond grateful, and I think she noticed that, how much it meant," Castillo said.

On a good day, Jazmine said she'll make $100 waiting tables, but still has to cover childcare and transportation.

"Childcare for me is $40 for the day, plus Uber there and back," she said.

So Williams' tip, it meant the world to Castillo. However, Williams didn't want to stop there.

"I was telling my friend about it, and she said, you should post this on Facebook. And you should send me her Cash App because I want to send her some money, I just love that story. So I did and within 20-30 minutes, I was getting all these notifications, done, done, done, done," she said.

Dozens of Williams' friends jumped in and they started sharing it as well. By the time Castillo put her baby to sleep and checked her Cash App that night, the total was more than $4,000.

By the weekend, the total added up to $10,000.

"I get to pay my rent, it's overdue. I get to pay my overdue bills. I get to get myself a little car," she said.

More than the money, Castillo said Williams' friendship means the most to her.

"She's seen me broken on the floor that day, she knows how grateful I am. I appreciate her," she said.

The two talk every day now and went to church together over the weekend.