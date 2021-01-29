Iredell County Sheriff's Office welcoming 3 new canines

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office just announced its three newest Canine members: Wilbur, Levi and Connie as the newest members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office family.
Deputies said after weeks of rigorous training in narcotics detection, tracking/trailing, and article searches at Highland Canine Training these new canine units are ready to begin their service to the citizens of Iredell County.
Canine Wilbur is assigned to Sergeant Ernie Line, Canine Levi is assigned to Deputy Nathan Hodges, and Canine Connie is assigned to Sergeant Leo Hayes.
“The Iredell County Sheriff’s has a long history of quality canines and canine handlers," Sheriff Campbell said. "We have been able over the years to use our dogs to located drugs, currency, items of evidence, wanted persons, and missing children and elderly persons. These dogs are a very valuable tool in law enforcement, and we are excited to add Wilbur, Levi and Connie to our ranks, and I anticipate them continuing the canine legacy here at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office."