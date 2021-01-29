Iredell County Sheriff's Office welcoming 3 new canines

Deputies said after weeks of rigorous training in narcotics detection, tracking/trailing, and article searches at Highland Canine Training these new canine units are ready to begin their service to the citizens of Iredell County.

“The Iredell County Sheriff’s has a long history of quality canines and canine handlers," Sheriff Campbell said. "We have been able over the years to use our dogs to located drugs, currency, items of evidence, wanted persons, and missing children and elderly persons. These dogs are a very valuable tool in law enforcement, and we are excited to add Wilbur, Levi and Connie to our ranks, and I anticipate them continuing the canine legacy here at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office."