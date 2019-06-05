CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The gift of a mortgage-free home at the Wells Fargo Championship Military Reception couldn’t have come at a better time for Retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant Joseph Pryor and his family.

“We’re full-time RVers right now, so we’ve been traveling around quite a bit,” he said.

Master Sgt. Pryor served three tours in Afghanistan. He is also a Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart recipient. Yet, he’s never seen his name on a property deed.

“I’ve never owned a home before,” he said. “It means a lot. It’s a dream come true for us.”

The Pryors were camping out in Idaho before they came to the Queen City to attend last week's ceremony hosted by Wells Fargo and Military Warriors Support Foundation.

“(We’ve been) up there helping out another combat veteran on his ranch out there for the winter,” said Master Sgt. Pryor. “Now we get to make Charlotte, North Carolina our home, and we’re very excited about it.”

Last Monday, volunteers with Wells Fargo helped begin renovations to get the Pryors’ house ready for repairs. They plan to move in a few months and hope to start a new business.

A Gold Star mom also received a payment-free 2019 Ford Explorer courtesy of Wells Fargo, Military Warriors Support Foundation, and Felix Sabates Ford Lincoln.

Tanya Palmer’s husband was a mechanic and driver in the 8th Communications Battalion. U.S. Marine Corp Corporal Charles Palmer was deployed to Iraq, killed by a roadside bomb in 2007, and awarded the Purple Heart posthumously.

“It’s just perfect timing, like everything is falling into place,” she said. “They take care of me; they like really do. They’ve kind of adopted us.”

Palmer also received a mortgage-free home in Raleigh from the Military Warriors Support Foundation in 2017.

